BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Toll Brothers Inc
* Finalized a new five-year $1.215 billion bank credit facility
* Unsecured facility matures in may 2021, replaces company's existing $1.035 billion revolving credit facility
* New credit facility has an accordion feature under which it can increase to a maximum of $2.0 billion
* Toll brothers announces $1.215 billion bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.