BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Brocade Reported Q2 Revenue Of $523 Million, Down 4% Year
* Over-Year and down 9% quarter-over-quarter
* Gaap eps of $0.22
* Board declared q3 cash dividend of $0.055 per share , a 22% increase from dividend of $0.045 per share paid in each of previous 4 fiscal quarters
* Q2 gaap gross margin 66.9% versus. 68.1% last year
* Q2 non-gaap gross margin 68.2% versus. 68.8% last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $530.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Brocade announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 results
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.