BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Ross Stores Inc
* Qtrly comparable store sales up 2%
* Qtrly continue to forecast same store sales for q2 ending july 30, 2016 to be up 1% to 2%
* Ross stores reports first quarter earnings
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.63 to $2.72
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 sales $3.089 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.12 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.