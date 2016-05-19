May 19 Applied Materials Inc

* Applied Materials announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q3 of fiscal 2016, applied expects net sales to be up 14 percent to 18 percent sequentially.

* Qtrly company recorded gross margin of 41.0 percent

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.46 to $0.50

* Applied Materials Inc says Q2 orders were $3.45 billion, up 52 percent sequentially and up 37 percent year over year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $2.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Applied's backlog increased 34 percent to $4.17 billion

* Applied Materials Inc says Q2 net sales of $2.45 billion were up 9 percent sequentially

* Q2 revenue view $2.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: