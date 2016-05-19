BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 20 Panera Bread Co
* Approved a new three-year share repurchase program of up to $600 million.
* New program will replace existing program, which was scheduled to expire on June 4, 2017
* Panera Bread company announces new share repurchase program and termination of existing program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.