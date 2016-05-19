BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Mentor Graphics Corp
* For Q2 of fiscal 2017, company expects revenues of about $245 million
* For Q2 2017, company expects non-GAAP earnings per share of about $0.09 and GAAP earnings per share of approximately break-even
* For full year fiscal 2017, company affirms revenues of about $1.215 billion
* For FY 2017, affirms revenues of about $1.215 billion, non-GAAP earnings per share of about $1.68, and GAAP EPS of approximately $1.19
* Cash flow from operations in fiscal 2017 is expected to be approximately $200 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $234.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mentor graphics reports fiscal first quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $228 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.