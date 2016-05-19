May 19 QAD Inc

* Q1 GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.15 per class A share and $0.13 per class b share

* Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per class A share and $0.06 per class B share

* For fiscal 2017 year, QAD expects total revenue of $277 to $283 million, including $50 to $53 million of subscription revenue

* For fiscal 2017 year, expects GAAP EPS of about $0.04 to $0.14 per diluted class a share, $0.03 to $0.13 per diluted class B share

* For fiscal 2017, expects non-GAAP EPS of about $0.38 to $0.48 per diluted class a share, $0.31 to $0.41 per diluted class b share

* For Q2 of fiscal 2017 expects total revenue of $67 to $69 million, including approximately $12.2 million of subscription revenue

* For Q2 expects GAAP loss per share of $0.08 to $0.06 per class a share and $0.07 to $0.05 per class B share

* QAD reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* QAD reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results