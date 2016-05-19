BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Dryships Inc
* Qtrly revenues $492.1 million versus $11.9 million
* Dryships inc. reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $2.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.78 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.