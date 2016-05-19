BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* Sheffield will retire as company's chief executive officer effective Dec. 31, 2016.
* Sheffield will continue as executive chairman of company's board of directors through Dec. 31, 2017
* Pioneer Natural Resources Company Chairman and CEO scott D. Sheffield to retire; Timothy L. Dove named successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.