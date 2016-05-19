May 19 Colorado Resources Ltd

* Colorado Resources Ltd says offering will now consist of up to 8.8 million units of company at an issue price of $0.35 per unit

* Offering will also consist of 3.6 million common shares as flow-through shares and 1.8 million warrants at an issue price of $0.42 per ft unit

* Brokered financing to $4.6m and completes initial tranche of $1.7m