BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Colorado Resources Ltd
* Colorado Resources Ltd says offering will now consist of up to 8.8 million units of company at an issue price of $0.35 per unit
* Offering will also consist of 3.6 million common shares as flow-through shares and 1.8 million warrants at an issue price of $0.42 per ft unit
* Brokered financing to $4.6m and completes initial tranche of $1.7m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.