BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Pvh Corp
* JV will license from units of PVH rights to operate and manage distribution of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Warner's, Olga and Speedo brand products in Mexico
* Terms of joint venture were not disclosed.
* Expects this transaction to be neutral to PVH's 2016 earnings on a non-gaap basis
* PVH Corp. And Grupo AXO announce Mexican joint venture
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.