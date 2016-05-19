BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Air Canada
* Air Canada renews normal course issuer bid
* Board approved renewal of its normal course issuer bid for its Class A variable voting shares and Class B voting shares
* Renewal of its normal course issuer bid for purchase of up to 22.8 million shares, representing 10 per cent of public float as at may 16, 2016
* Air Canada renews normal course issuer bid
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.