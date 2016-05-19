May 19 Air Canada

* Air Canada renews normal course issuer bid

* Board approved renewal of its normal course issuer bid for its Class A variable voting shares and Class B voting shares

* Renewal of its normal course issuer bid for purchase of up to 22.8 million shares, representing 10 per cent of public float as at may 16, 2016

