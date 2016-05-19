BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Vicon Industries Inc
* Vicon reports financial results for the second quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.23
* Q2 loss per share $0.82
* Q2 revenue fell 22 percent to $8.0 million
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.