BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co
* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company and news reports and market rumors regarding co
May 19 Newnorth Projects Ltd
* Filed for claim for $5 million against purchaser in respect to conditional purchase and sale to dispose its interest in partnership
* Purchaser has indicated to company that it is not willing to complete fort Mcmurray transaction.
* Is of view that all conditions to completion in respect of fort Mcmurray transaction have been satisfied
* Intends to vigorously pursue all available rights and remedies against purchaser in respect of Fort Mcmurray transaction
* Says will provide an update in respect of status of Fort Mcmurray transaction when additional information is available
* Newnorth provides update on Fort Mcmurray sale
MUMBAI, May 22 India's central bank will add more members to a panel to deal with the large volume of cases involving stressed assets which are referred to it, highlighting its resolve to fight bad debt in Asia's third-largest economy.