May 19 Sovran Self Storage Inc :

* Priced offering of 6 million shares of its common stock at $100.00 per share

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to partially fund acquisition of Lifestorage totaling 84 properties for $1.3 billion

* Sovran Self Storage announces pricing of public offering of 6,000,000 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)