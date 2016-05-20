PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Sovran Self Storage Inc :
* Priced offering of 6 million shares of its common stock at $100.00 per share
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to partially fund acquisition of Lifestorage totaling 84 properties for $1.3 billion
* Sovran Self Storage announces pricing of public offering of 6,000,000 common shares
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.