May 20 Cf Corp

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 60 million units at price of $10.00 per unit

* CF Corporation, led by Chinh Chu and William Foley, II, announces pricing of $600 million initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)