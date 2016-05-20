May 20 Foot Locker Inc

* Excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for q1 increased 3.9 percent

* At april 30, 2016 , company's merchandise inventories were $1,260 million , 2.1 percent higher than at end of q1 last year

* Remain confident can achieve a mid-single digit comparable sales gain and a double-digit earnings per share increase for 2016

* Foot locker, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.39

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.987 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2 billion