May 20 Gordmans Stores Inc Sees Mid

* Gordmans Stores, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.25 to $0.29

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 same store sales fell 5 percent

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $139 million to $142 million

* Q1 revenue $142.2 million

* Single digit decrease in comparable store sales for Q2

* Expects Q2 gross profit margin to be lower than last year "due to an increase in markdowns as it continues to manage inventory"

* "during Q1 we commenced a comprehensive expense review with assistance of a retail industry leading consulting firm"

* Identified significant potential cost saving opportunities throughout organization

* Will begin implementing cost saving initiatives in Q2 and expect to start realizing savings in fall season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)