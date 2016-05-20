BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Campbell Soup Co
* Raises adjusted eps guidance range, now expects adjusted eps growth of +11 to +13 percent, or $2.93 to $3.00 per share
* Campbell soup co qtrly organic sales decreased 2 percent
* "we expect organic sales to grow in q4 and next fiscal year"
* 2016 adjusted earnings per share guidance includes estimated 2 percent-point negative impact from currency translation, impact of garden fresh gourmet deal
* Qtrly americas simple meals and beverages sales decreased 3 percent in quarter to $999 million
* Qtrly u.s. Soup sales decreased 5 percent
* Current quarter included $54 million of charges related to a pension benefit mark-to-market adjustment
* Current quarter included $13 million of charges related to implementation of new organizational structure and cost savings initiatives
* Current quarter also included a $25 million gain from settlement of a claim related to kelsen acquisition
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebit up 11% to 13%
* Reports Third-Quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 sales $1.87 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.