May 20 Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation announces C$20 million financing with strategic shareholders

* Intends to issue up to approximately 67 million units at a price of C$0.30 per unit

* Net proceeds of offering expected to be used by company for capital programs at Galena complex and San Rafael property, debt repayment