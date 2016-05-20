BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million
May 20 Americas Silver Corp
* Americas Silver Corporation announces C$20 million financing with strategic shareholders
* Intends to issue up to approximately 67 million units at a price of C$0.30 per unit
* Net proceeds of offering expected to be used by company for capital programs at Galena complex and San Rafael property, debt repayment
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.