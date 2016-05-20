BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million
May 20 TAT Technologies Ltd :
* TAT technologies reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $23.6 million versus $20.5 million
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.