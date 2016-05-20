BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million
May 20 Ballantyne Strong Inc
* As of may 19, 2016, it had acquired indirectly ownership of an aggregate of 5,489,500 common shares of kobex capital corp
* As a result of deal, co now, indirectly, beneficially owns and exercises control over about 12% of common shares of kobex
* Ballantyne strong paid c$.6565 per share for total consideration of c$3.6 million
* Ballantyne strong acquires common shares of kobex capital corp.
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.