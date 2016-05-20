BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million
May 20 Neuralstem Inc :
* Neuralstem announces plan of reorganization to further align business with strategic intent
* Corporate reorganization to further align company's resources on advancing NSI-189 Neurogenic small molecule program
* Says corporate reorganization includes a workforce reduction across all divisions
* Reorganization to align resources on advancing NSI-189 neurogenic small molecule program, currently in a phase 2 clinical trial
* Reorganization also to continue to pursue collaborations for NSI-566 stem cell therapy program that will expedite clinical development
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.