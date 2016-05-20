BRIEF-Rosehill Resources posts qtrly total revenues of $19.4 mln
* Rosehill Resources Inc - Qtrly total revenues $19.4 million versus $4.8 million
May 20 Xerox :
* Names Ursula Burns chairman of post -separation of Document Technology Company
* Separation is on track to be completed by end of 2016
* Says Burns will continue in her current role as chairman and chief executive officer of Xerox until separation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rosehill Resources Inc - Qtrly total revenues $19.4 million versus $4.8 million
WASHINGTON, May 15 Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.