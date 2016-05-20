MOVES-UK-based RateSetter names Manduca as non-exec chairman
May 15 UK-based peer-to-peer lender RateSetter named Paul Manduca as its new non-executive chairman, replacing Alan Hughes.
May 20 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd
* According to proposal letter, consortium members beneficially owned, in aggregate, about 34.61% of co's outstanding share capital
* Company's board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider proposal
* Received proposal from consortium for buying outstanding equity interest of company not already owned by consortium
* Proposal to buy at price of US$2.00 per American Depositary Share ("ADS") or US$0.333 per ordinary share
* Actions Semiconductor announces the receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MEXICO CITY, May 15 Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday it had fined Japan's Panasonic Corp for failing to disclose that its purchase of Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International would boost its indirect ownership of Ficosa Mexico.