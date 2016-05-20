BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
May 20 Slate Retail REIT
* Received approval from tsx to renew existing ncib effective may 26, 2016 to repurchase for cancellation up to 2.9 million class u units
* Slate Retail REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.