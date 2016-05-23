CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Klx Inc
* When cost reduction initiatives completed, will have reduced esg headcount by up to 55%, from staffing levels in place at beginning of last fy
* On may 17, 2016, klx acquired herndon for acquisition price of approximately $210 million in cash
* Expect significant continuing headwinds from military and business jet customers during q2
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $368.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $383.6 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.