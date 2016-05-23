May 23 Klx Inc

* When cost reduction initiatives completed, will have reduced esg headcount by up to 55%, from staffing levels in place at beginning of last fy

* On may 17, 2016, klx acquired herndon for acquisition price of approximately $210 million in cash

* Expect significant continuing headwinds from military and business jet customers during q2

* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $368.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $383.6 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S