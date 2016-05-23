May 23 Aegon NV :

* Announces sale of 3 billion pound ($4.35 billion) annuity liabilities to Legal & General

* Expected solvency II capital release following completion of transaction announced today is approximately 275 million pounds

* Aegon will initially reinsure 3 billion pounds of liabilities to Legal & General followed by a part VII transfer

* Aegon expects annual capital generation from its UK operations to be reduced by approximately 30 million pounds (38 million euros) as a result of transaction

* Underlying earnings before tax are expected to be reduced by approximately 16 million pounds (20 million euros) per annum

* Reinsurance transaction is expected to result in an IFRS loss of approximately 215 million pounds (273 million euros), which will be reported in other charges in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6893 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)