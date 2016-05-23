BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Cellcom Israel Ltd
* Cellcom israel announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share ILS 0.59
* Q1 revenue fell 3.8 percent to ILS 1.022 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer