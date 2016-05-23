CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Baozun Inc :
* Qtrly diluted non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ads $0.04
* Qtrly total net revenues were RMB 668.2 million (us$103.6 million), an increase of 40.0%
* Qtrly total gross merchandise volume was RMB,853.0 million, an increase of 60.1% year-over-year
* Baozun announces first quarter fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue RMB 680 million to RMB 690 million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up about 31 to 33 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 40 percent to RMB 668.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
