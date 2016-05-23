May 23 Nanosphere Inc

* Luminex Corporation and Nanosphere, Inc. provide update on acquisition agreement

* Entered into an amendment to definitive agreement under which Luminex will acquire nanosphere

* Purchase price has been increased to $1.70 per share from $1.35 per share in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $77 million

* Increase was in response to an unsolicited third party offer for Nanosphere at $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)