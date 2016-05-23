May 23 Caesarstone Sdot-yam Ltd

* Yos Shiran, company's CEO, has informed company that he is resigning to pursue other interests

* Shiran will continue to serve as CEO of company for next three months

* Board of directors has begun search for company's next CEO

* Caesarstone announces departure of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)