* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Xenoport Inc :
* Deal for $467 million
* Deal for $7.03 per share in cash
* Arbor will commence a tender offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of Xenoport for $7.03 per share
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both arbor board of directors and Xenoport board of directors
* Deutsche bank has provided sole committed debt financing to arbor in support of transaction
* Centerview partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Xenoport
* Deal provides parties to effect deal that would result in all shares not tendered being converted into right to receive $7.03/share in cash
* Arbor pharmaceuticals to acquire Xenoport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.