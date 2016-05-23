May 23 KBR Inc

* KBR to acquire government services company Wyle

* Transaction price to KBR is $570 million

* Wyle will become a KBR business unit within KBR's government services segment

* Says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to KBR's earnings per share

* Deal will initially be funded by utilizing KBR's existing line of credit facility and approximately $200 million in cash

* Wyle will maintain much of its current structure

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by KBR board of director

* Deal consideration to KBR is after adjustments for approximately $30 million of acquired tax benefits, among other things

* "Acquisition is expected to be accretive in first year and provide longer term synergistic opportunities"