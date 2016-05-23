CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Synthetic Biologics Announces Detailed Data From Two Syn
* Syn-010 was well tolerated in both study 1 and study 2 patients
* One mild incidence of diarrhea was reported during both studies and identified by investigator as unrelated to syn-010
* Also remain on track to initiate our phase 3 clinical program for syn-010 for treatment of ibs-c later this year
* 010 phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (ibs-c) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.