May 23 Synthetic Biologics Announces Detailed Data From Two Syn

* Syn-010 was well tolerated in both study 1 and study 2 patients

* One mild incidence of diarrhea was reported during both studies and identified by investigator as unrelated to syn-010

* Also remain on track to initiate our phase 3 clinical program for syn-010 for treatment of ibs-c later this year

010 phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (ibs-c)