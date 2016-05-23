CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Received an unsolicited offer to refinance entire existing CRG loan facility
* Approach should allow co to refinance all of outstanding CRG debt
* Institutional investor also indicated that they could have facility closed and funded within 120 days
* Proposed facility has a similar interest rate and duration to existing facility, but does not have same restrictive maintenance covenants
* "will continue ongoing dialogue with banks, continue to seek out every avenue available to streamline capital structure"
* Navidea provides financing update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.