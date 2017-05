May 23 Jernigan Capital Inc

* Board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $10 million of outstanding shares of common stock

* Declares $0.35 per share dividend for q2 2016

* All repurchased shares will be immediately retired and will become authorized but unissued shares

* Jernigan capital announces share repurchase program