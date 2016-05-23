CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 (Reuters) -
* NRG Energy Inc says has amended terms of its offers to increase tender offer cap for 2018 notes from $300 million to $400 million
* NRG Energy Inc Announces early results for its cash tender offers and an increase to the 2018 notes tender cap and maximum tender cap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.