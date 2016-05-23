May 23 Factset Research Systems Inc

* Additional earn-out of $10 million based on achievement of certain growth targets over next two years from deal

* Proceeds from sale to be primarily used for share repurchases under company's existing program

* Sale is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's Q4 fiscal 2016 or full-year fiscal 2017 results

* On May 19, 2016, FactSet's board of directors approved a $165 million expansion of existing share repurchase program

* Agreement to sell its market research business to Asset International, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital

* Agreement to sell its market research business to Asset International, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital

* Factset enters into definitive agreement to sell its market metrics business