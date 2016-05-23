May 23 Resource Capital Corp :

* C-III will assume RSO Management contract from Rexi and will acquire 715,386 shares of RSO common equity currently held by Rexi

* Acquisition is not subject to any financing conditions

* Anticipated that Robert C. Lieber, executive managing director of C-III Capital Partners Llc, will succeed Jonathan Cohen as CEO of co

* Resource America Inc, parent co of RSO's external manager, has agreed to be acquired by C-III Capital Partners Llc

* Jonathan Z. Cohen, Edward E. Cohen to resign from RSO's board, which will name Andrew L. Farkas, Jeffrey P. Cohen as their replacements