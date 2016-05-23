BRIEF-Manazel Holding Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 207,205 dinars versus loss of 347,403 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rdX598) Further company coverage:
May 23 Resource Capital Corp :
* C-III will assume RSO Management contract from Rexi and will acquire 715,386 shares of RSO common equity currently held by Rexi
* Acquisition is not subject to any financing conditions
* Anticipated that Robert C. Lieber, executive managing director of C-III Capital Partners Llc, will succeed Jonathan Cohen as CEO of co
* Resource America Inc, parent co of RSO's external manager, has agreed to be acquired by C-III Capital Partners Llc
* Jonathan Z. Cohen, Edward E. Cohen to resign from RSO's board, which will name Andrew L. Farkas, Jeffrey P. Cohen as their replacements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net loss 207,205 dinars versus loss of 347,403 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rdX598) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 22,408 dinars versus loss of 303,645 dinars year ago