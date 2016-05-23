May 23 (Reuters) -

* Insperity inc says cash dividend, representing an increase of $0.03 per share over prior quarter

* Insperity inc says board of directors also authorized an expansion of its stock repurchase program by an additional 1 million shares

* Insperity raises quarterly dividend 14% and expands stock repurchase program