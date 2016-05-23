BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
* Apollo commercial real estate finance inc says agarwal will replace megan gaul
* Apollo commercial real estate finance, inc. Announces the appointment of jai agarwal to chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.