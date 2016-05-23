CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Tribune Media Co
* The CW Network and Tribune Broadcasting reach long-term affiliation agreement
* CW Network, co reached new long-term affiliation agreements for 12 of Tribune's currently affiliated CW stations across country
* CW and co announced that local Chicago CW affiliation will move from Tribune Broadcasting to Fox Entertainment Group
* WGN-TV/ Chicago will become an independent station, featuring local news, live sports and syndicated programming during primetime Source text for Eikon:
