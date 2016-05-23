May 23 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc :

* Old Dominion's total outstanding stock repurchase authority is now approximately $262 million

* $12 million remaining under previous program, which co intends to complete before it commences new repurchase program

* Old Dominion Freight Line announces new $250 million stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)