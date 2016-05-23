May 23 Tri Pointe Group Inc :

* Company expects that notes will have a five-year maturity

* Intends to use proceeds to repay approximately $275 million of borrowings under its $625 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* Tri Pointe Group Inc Announces proposed offering of $300 million of senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)