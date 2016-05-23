CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Tri Pointe Group Inc :
* Company expects that notes will have a five-year maturity
* Intends to use proceeds to repay approximately $275 million of borrowings under its $625 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* Tri Pointe Group Inc Announces proposed offering of $300 million of senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.