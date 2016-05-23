BRIEF-Kuwait's International Resorts posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 22,408 dinars versus loss of 303,645 dinars year ago
May 23 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc:
* Edward H. Schaefer resigns as president and CEO of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc
* Schaefer is also resigning from Bank's board of directors
* Schaefer will remain with company until July 29, 2016 to assist with transition to a new chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago