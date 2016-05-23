May 23 Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck resources ltd says that it has commenced an offering of US$1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

* Intends to use proceeds to fund previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash up to $1 billion amount of notes due 2017

* Intends to use proceeds to also fund tender offers to purchase up to 3.850% notes due 2017, notes due 2018 and notes due 2019

* Teck announces proposed private placement of notes