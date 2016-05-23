CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck resources ltd says that it has commenced an offering of US$1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* Intends to use proceeds to fund previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash up to $1 billion amount of notes due 2017
* Intends to use proceeds to also fund tender offers to purchase up to 3.850% notes due 2017, notes due 2018 and notes due 2019
* Teck announces proposed private placement of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
