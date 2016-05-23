CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Teck Resources Ltd
* To extend maturity of its us$1.2 billion revolving credit facility from june 2017 to june 2019
* Lenders holding commitments of us$200 million declined to extend and as a result size of facility will reduce to us$1 billion in june 2017
* Has agreed to certain amendments to credit facility and has also agreed to provide guarantees for benefit of credit facility
* Teck announces amendment to us$1.2 billion credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.