CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Parsley Energy Inc
* Says commenced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of class a common stock
* Expects to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million shares of class a common stock from company
* Parsley energy says intends to use a portion of net proceeds of equity offering to fund aggregate purchase price for acquisitions of mineral interests
* Parsley energy announces public offering of class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.