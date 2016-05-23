BRIEF-Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago
May 23 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
* Announced sale of an aggregate of 13 million shares of class a common stock by an affiliate of Carlyle Group (
* Upon completion of offering, Carlyle will own approximately 11.3% of outstanding common stock of Booz Allen
* Booz Allen Hamilton announces secondary offering by affiliate of the Carlyle Group
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.